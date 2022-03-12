Regina Molitoris won the Richard D. King Youth Speech Contest held by the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley, and now moves on to the Area Competition on March 10.
“Regina was very good, a very experienced speaker,” said George Wineinger, speech contest chairperson. “This is the third time in four years she has won the competition at our club! We have got to get more students interested in public speaking, as it is so important.”
The King Youth Speech contest promotes public speaking in high schools and strives for excellence. It offers cash prizes, with a first-place prize at the district level of $1,000.
The Rotary theme for this year’s speech was “Serve to Change Lives." Regina’s speech highlighted what she and Rotary members have done to help the homeless and how they have made a difference.
Regina, the daughter of Dr. John D. and Dr. Lesia K. Molitoris, is a senior at Granada High School, where she plays varsity basketball, tennis, and track and field. She loves oratory, but has no formal training in it. She will use her prize money from oratory to help pay for college.