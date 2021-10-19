The Rotary Club of Livermore Valley will hold a Chili Cook Off at Livermore’s Carnegie Park, 2155 Third St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The public will have an opportunity to vote for the best chili made by several local cooks. The event will also offer wine, beer, arts and crafts, and a kid's area. The Frankie Bones Project, Groovy Judy, and LunaFish will perform throughout the day at the bandstand.
Tickets for chili are $5, and drink tickets are $10. The Rotary Club will hold a raffle that includes golf, dinner, vacations, and other prizes.