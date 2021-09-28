Rotary District 5170 will hold its annual Avenue of Services conference on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. in Pleasanton.
The keynote speaker for the conference will be Linda Coble, a news anchor who served as the first female president of the Rotary Club of Hawaii from 1994 to 1995, and the first female governor of District 5000 from 2000 to 2001. The conference will also feature displays of Rotary Club service projects.
More than 500 Rotary members are expected to attend the conference, as District 5170 includes 60 clubs from San Francisco south to Hollister, including the Rotary Club of Livermore, Rotary Club of Livermore Valley, Rotary Club of Dublin, Rotary Club of Pleasanton, the Pleasanton North Rotary Club, and the Tri-Valley Evening Rotary Club. Richard Flanders, a member of Pleasanton North Rotary, is currently district governor.
The conference, which will also be streamed live, will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost, including lunch, is $50 for Rotary members and $25 for prospective members. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3CqW5Tp.