The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore last month presented the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District with a check for $61,637 to help purchase computers for continued distance learning during the pandemic.
The foundation, along with the Rotary Clubs of Livermore and Livermore Valley, is working with the Livermore Valley Educational Foundation to raise $300,000 for distance learning efforts. Thus far the partnership has raised more than $230,000. The most recent Rotary donation includes $10,000 from Topcon Positioning Systems of Livermore.
To donate to the school district’s Chromebook educational project through the
Rotary Foundation, go to www.rotarianfoundationlivermore.org.