The Rotary Club of Pleasanton is hosting a Halloween Spirit Run on Sunday, Oct. 27, under the arch on Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. The event features 5K and 10K courses, plus a Kids Challenge for youths aged 12 and younger. Tickets for the 5K and 10K are $45 (price increases after Oct. 25), and $15 for Kids Challenge.
Proceeds support scholarships for Pleasanton students and community, and international projects of The Rotary Club of Pleasanton. For the past 25 years, the Rotary Club of Pleasanton’s annual Spirit Run on Father's Day event has raised over $1 million for scholarships benefiting local high school graduates. The run has also funded community grants for dozens of local nonprofits, as well as wheelchairs for those in need.
Visit www.halloweenspiritrun.com.