Sonya Sheffield is the Livermore Rotary Club’s Community Service Award Recipient for 2023 and will appear in the Livermore Rodeo Parade on June 10 in downtown Livermore. The parade is hosted by the Livermore Rotary Club.
Sheffield is a community contributor who has dedicated her time and resources to a multitude of causes and organizations. She established The Cookie Habit, the first purveyor of fresh baked cookies in the Bay Area, at Stanford Shopping Center.
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Sheffield has over the years served on the boards of the Junior League of Palo Alto, the Peninsula Volunteers, the Bay Window, the Rotary Club of Livermore, Livermore Valley Opera and the Pacific Chamber Orchestra. She is also an active volunteer and mentor, working with a range of non-profit organizations such as the Children’s Health Council, Little House in Menlo Park, the Livermore Valley Opera, Shephard’s Gate, and BUILD. She is particularly dedicated to mentoring students through the Rotary READY program, helping students develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed.