Sonya Sheffield is this year’s Rotarian Community Service Award winner.  (Photo courtesy of Paul Szmyd)

Sonya Sheffield is the Livermore Rotary Club’s Community Service Award Recipient for 2023 and will appear in the Livermore Rodeo Parade on June 10 in downtown Livermore. The parade is hosted by the Livermore Rotary Club.

Sheffield is a community contributor who has dedicated her time and resources to a multitude of causes and organizations. She established The Cookie Habit, the first purveyor of fresh baked cookies in the Bay Area, at Stanford Shopping Center.