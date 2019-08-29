On September 7, Save Mount Diablo is hosting its 18th annual Moonlight on the Mountain, a dramatic outdoor event beneath the stars, held in Mount Diablo State Park along Mount Diablo’s stunning China Wall.
Guests are transported up the mountain’s slopes, where they are treated to an elegant three-course meal, live music, dancing beneath the stars, and both live and silent cocktail auctions—all while surrounded by the unparalleled, majestic views Mount Diablo has to offer.
This year’s Moonlight on the Mountain will feature special guest Obi Kaufmann, naturalist, artist, and writer, who is the author of The California Field Atlas (a regional bestseller featuring hundreds of watercolor paintings of maps, wildlife, and other aspects of nature) and The State of Water.
Guest speakers include Jason Caldwell and Dawn Lezak. Caldwell is a world-record holding athlete, a professional adventurer, and founder of Latitude 35 leadership, an organization that engages in leadership development for the world’s top business schools and private organizations. He holds the world record for the fastest four-person team to ever row across the Atlantic Ocean, and has won gold, silver, and bronze medals for rowing at the US Nationals. At Moonlight on the Mountain, he will be discussing the critical link between public health and public lands.
Dawn Lezak, an award-winning educator, teaches 6th-grade science and an EARTH class at Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School in Lafayette. She has been teaching in the Moraga School District since 1991. Lezak has partnered with Save Mount Diablo for the last three years to connect kids more deeply to nature through Save Mount Diablo’s Conservation Collaboration Agreement program. She also will speak about the critical link between public education and public lands.
Moonlight on the Mountain typically sells out, drawing a crowd of more than 500 individuals, including elected officials and conservation-minded corporate partners and local businesses.
The event benefits Save Mount Diablo help raise essential funds that allow it to continue mission-critical work: to preserve, defend, and restore the wild, natural landscapes and wildlife habitat at risk of development for the public and future generations to enjoy.
Save Mount Diablo is a nationally accredited, nonprofit land trust founded in 1971 with a mission to: preserve Mount Diablo’s peaks, surrounding foothills, and watersheds through land acquisition and preservation strategies designed to protect the mountain’s natural beauty, biological diversity, and historic and agricultural heritage; enhance our area’s quality of life; and provide recreational opportunities consistent with the protection of natural resources.
To learn more, visit www.savemountdiablo.org.