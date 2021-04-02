The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District provided more than 700 boxes of food to students and their families over the spring break.
Each box included a variety of fresh food items, including meat, eggs, fruits, and vegetables. The district’s Child Nutrition Department also included recipe cards and the ingredients for an entree, side dish, and dessert over the break.
The district also posts nutrition-themed tips to its Wellness Wednesday webpage and kid-friendly recipes on its Fun Food Friday page.