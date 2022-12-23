Scouts BSA Troop 924 in Livermore is offering curbside pickup of discarded Christmas trees for recycling on Saturday, Jan. 7. Trees should be set out for pickup by 8 a.m. To schedule a pickup, go to http://www.scoutgreen.org. The troop is requesting a $10 donation for every tree and $5 per wreath. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
Members of the community including local Girl Scouts, above, participated in the Wreaths Across America program in Pleasanton on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual event brings local volunteers together to place wreaths on the graves of soldiers. …
