Scouts BSA Troop 924 in Livermore is offering curbside pickup of discarded Christmas trees for recycling on Saturday, Jan. 7. Trees should be set out for pickup by 8 a.m. To schedule a pickup, go to http://www.scoutgreen.org. The troop is requesting a $10 donation for every tree and $5 per wreath. Flocked trees will not be accepted.