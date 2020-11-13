Boy Scout Troop 999’s annual Christmas tree lot in Livermore is the organization’s primary fundraising event for the year, helping to pay for camping and other Scout activities, but with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the troop is making alternative plans in case that doesn’t happen.
The troop said this week it hopes to offer a tree lot for customers starting Nov. 28, but that depends on county restrictions and a permit from the city. Meanwhile, the scouts are encouraging people to order a Noble or Douglas fir online at https://999trees.square.site for later pick up or delivery.
If the troop does have an actual tree lot, those who order online will be notified when their trees are available. If not, those who order online will have the choice of arranging curbside pick-up or delivery in Livermore for a $10 fee.