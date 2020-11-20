Livermore’s BSA Troop 900 has been working like Christmas elves, preparing to deliver beautiful trees and the exceptional service that they’ve offered their city for decades.
Living up to their ‘Be Prepared’ motto, they will have procedures in place to ensure a safe tree-selection experience for all their customers.
“We had to be creative in coming up with ways to make Christmas tree shopping fun, safe and accessible for everyone” said William Arnold, the Troop 900 Senior Patrol Leader. “In addition to our traditional walk-in lot, with our awesome ‘Scout Service’ and even greater spacing than normal, we’ll actually have a drive-thru section. Scouts will set up some trees in stands, and customers can select their Christmas tree from their car. Customers can even order a Christmas tree online for pickup or delivery.”
As in previous years, the Scouts will help with tree selection, provide fresh-cuts and safely load the trees for transport. The troop’s adult leaders have been supporting the scouts to make sure nothing is overlooked.
The Troop 900 Christmas Tree Lot will be located, as usual, at the intersection of
East and Hillcrest avenues. Online sales and hours of operation are available at
www.troop900treelot.com. For more information, visit www.troop900livermore.com.