Dennis Fanucchi of Livermore sports a mask honoring his cats. Please share a photo of yourself wearing a mask with editor@independentnews.com. (Photo courtesy of Dennis Fanucchi)
- Updated
A celebration of graduating eighth-graders took place in front of East Avenue Middle School in Livermore this week. “We needed to do something to celebrate the kids,” said Mistee Guzman, Principal. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Dublin High School Senior Earns Rank of Eagle Scout
- Hearing Set for Livermore Mega Solar Farm Proposal
- Pleasanton Eyes Hybrid Approach for School Year
- Human and Housing Services to Receive Full Funding in Pleasanton
- Dublin City Council Votes to Proceed With Cultural Arts Center by 2022
- Pedrozzi Foundation Supports Students with Scholarship Funds
- New Art Program Benefits Hope Hospice Patients
- Valley Link Light- Rail Project Drives Jobs to the Region