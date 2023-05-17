LIV-SENIOR FITNESS INSTRUCTOR.jpg

As part of the network of Silver Sneakers instructors, Bargas, shown at center wearing rabbit ears, teaches group classes to seniors at Livermore’s 24-Hour Fitness. (Photo courtesy of Tivity Health)   

Senior fitness instructor Ronza Bargas works on building strength and community in her classes.

As part of the network of Silver Sneakers instructors, Bargas teaches group classes to seniors at Livermore’s 24-Hour Fitness, supporting mental and physical health. Last month, her students came together to nominate her for the 2023 Silver Sneakers Instructor of the Year Award, and Bargas was recognized as a runner up out of 750 nominees. She said even though personal recognition is not her goal, she was happy to know her work positively impacted the lives of her students.