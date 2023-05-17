Senior fitness instructor Ronza Bargas works on building strength and community in her classes.
As part of the network of Silver Sneakers instructors, Bargas teaches group classes to seniors at Livermore’s 24-Hour Fitness, supporting mental and physical health. Last month, her students came together to nominate her for the 2023 Silver Sneakers Instructor of the Year Award, and Bargas was recognized as a runner up out of 750 nominees. She said even though personal recognition is not her goal, she was happy to know her work positively impacted the lives of her students.
“You know, you do this every day to make people feel better, not realizing how it makes you feel,” Bargas, 57, said. “I’ve always been someone who gives and gives and never expects anything in return and this nomination has been a wonderful gift for them to acknowledge they appreciate their instructor and their community. I am humbled and a little embarrassed, but I feel a lot of love and I’m thankful for it.”
Bargas said fitness has always been a part of her life. Growing up in an active family, she passed those traditions on to her children, and worked out at the gym in her spare time. One day, she heard the upbeat sounds of a Zumba class and was hooked.
“I started taking Zumba, and a year and a half later I got my license to teach,” Bargas said. “That was about 10 years ago and then a few years later, I started teaching Silver Sneakers.”
With online and inperson classes designed specifically for seniors, Silver Sneakers encourages its members to participate in health and fitness programs through a wide variety of activities in 22,000 locations. Offerings include strength training, aerobic workouts and flexibility exercises designed specifically for the Medicare eligible population.
Sue Baxter began attending Bargas’s classes in 2018 and said she keeps returning each week for the fun, energetic atmosphere.
“The music varies, and we learn new dance-cardio routines regularly,” Baxter said. “Ronza cares very much for her class participants, she greets everyone, introduces herself to new participants, motivates us as we exercise, ensures that everyone is doing ok during the class, and she has built a community by holding little class get togethers where we share snacks and get to know our classmates.”
Building a community founded on the common desire bringing all her seniors together – to stay active and healthy – is an important part of Bargas’s philosophy. She said the group gets to know each other, celebrates victories, offers support during crises and builds friendships.
“I feel much stronger and fitter since I’ve been participating in Ronza’s class, and Ronza tells us every week we are all loved,” Baxter said. “I wholeheartedly appreciate Ronza’s dedication to our welfare and fitness and very much look forward to joining her class twice a week.”
Bargas said some of her students have been with her since she started teaching in 2016. Like everything else, she shifted to virtual classes during the pandemic, offering her students and option to stay connected and active. When the Silver Sneakers classes were reinstated post-pandemic, only a few people attended initially. Now, Bargas said she’s built the class up to over 50 students.
“We are building a community and that’s big for me,” she said. “I truly believe we are a family and watching them connect with each other has been truly amazing … we go to lunches and do fitness events and they are thriving. You can see them talk in class and before, they were nervous about being there, but they shared stories and connected and really came together for this nomination and I’m humbled by it.”