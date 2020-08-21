A senior lunch program for those age 60 and above, will be served curbside daily, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. For more information, call 925-500-8241.
Pleasanton Paratransit, for those age 70 and older, will be providing transit services for medical appointments and grocery store visits. To schedule a ride or for more information, call 925-931-5376.
Friendly Calls is also available for seniors wanting to participate in conversation and wellness checks. To sign up, call 925-931-5365.
Tuesday Talks with Friends with the Friends of Pleasanton Senior Center are available every Tuesday, at 11 a.m. for a Zoom-themed chat. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3h54IZD.