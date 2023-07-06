PLS-HS GO GREEN SCHOLARS.jpg

Graduating seniors from Foothill and Amador high schools in Pleasanton, above, have been awarded scholarships by the Go Green Initiative for their efforts in promoting the conservation of natural resources in the community.  (Photo courtesy of Jill Buck) 

Seven graduating high school seniors have been awarded scholarships by the Go Green Initiative (GGI) for their efforts in promoting the conservation of natural resources in the community.

GGI, based in Pleasanton, promotes environmental stewardship at schools and universities across the U.S. It was created in 2002 by former Pleasanton PTA Council president Jill Buck, who had become concerned about the amount of waste being generated by the schools and the use of pesticides around playgrounds.