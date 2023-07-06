Seven graduating high school seniors have been awarded scholarships by the Go Green Initiative (GGI) for their efforts in promoting the conservation of natural resources in the community.
GGI, based in Pleasanton, promotes environmental stewardship at schools and universities across the U.S. It was created in 2002 by former Pleasanton PTA Council president Jill Buck, who had become concerned about the amount of waste being generated by the schools and the use of pesticides around playgrounds.
GGI runs two collaborative summer internship programs. the flagship Local Leaders program located in Pleasanton, and a second one available to students across the country. Interns participate in a 7-week program of skills training and project-based learning, culminating in real-world deliverables advancing environmental health, safety and sustainability in their localities.
Centering around the GGI’s action areas, intern projects engage, educate and support their communities’ priorities in waste, water, energy and food systems.
This year’s Local Leaders Club scholarship winners from Amador Valley and Foothill High schools were also dedicated to advancing sustainability in schools and communities.
Aditi Karthik became a member of the Amador Valley GGI Local Leaders Club as a freshman and was chosen president her senior year. She said, “Local Leaders is something that has defined my high school years and my character, and I have grown so much as a part of this club.”
Her counterpart, the Local Leaders Club president at Foothill, Mikayla Johnstone, said she is particularly proud of her club’s efforts to raise awareness.
“To share the urgency of organic waste contamination, as well as bond with the residents of our community who give us a deeper understanding of why it is imperative that communities work together to achieve the best outcomes, is so important,” she said.
Members of the Local Leaders Clubs conducted outreach on environmental issues in partnership with the city, Pleasanton Unified School District and Pleasanton Garbage Service. They led community education programs, hosted tours at the city’s Materials Recovery Facility, taught elementary school students about waste reduction and tracked their schools’ waste output.
Karthik has been accepted at UCLA, where she plans to study cognitive science and environmental science. Johnstone will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara and will major in biological anthropology.
Also receiving scholarships from Amador Valley High School were Victoria Liu, who will attend Rice University, with a major in bioengineering; Regina Rajbanshi , heading for the University of California, Davis, with a focus on biomedical engineering; Alena Gagnon, who has chosen Santa Clara University for studies in political science and biology; and Amanda Liu, who will join the University of California, San Diego, concentrating on urban planning and environmental policy. Receiving a Go Green Initiate scholarship from Foothill High School was Alan Wang, soon to be a student at UC Davis, majoring in chemistry.
The first school to join the national Go Green Initiative program was Walnut Grove Elementary, followed soon afterwards by Amador Valley High School. The first school district to adopt the program was the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.
According to GGI, the program now reaches more than 2.5 million students in 3,500 schools across all 50 states and 73 countries.