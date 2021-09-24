A local volunteer group making dresses for girls in third-world countries will hold its monthly sew-fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho St., in Livermore.
The sew-fest is open to anyone interesting in helping cut fabric, sew, or iron finished dresses for all or part of the day.
The Dress A Girl Around the World campaign is sponsored by Hope for Women International. According to the organization’s website, the goal of the Dress a Girl Around the World campaign is to ensure that “every girl has at least one new dress.”
For more information, contact Suzanne Beck at 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com.