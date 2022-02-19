A local group making dresses for girls in third-world countries will hold its monthly sew-fest in March a week earlier than originally scheduled.
The group announced last week that it will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Holy Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho St. in Livermore. The sew-fest, which had been scheduled for March 19, is open to anyone interested in helping cut fabric, sew, or iron finished dresses for all or part of the day.
The Dress A Girl Around the World campaign is sponsored by Hope for Women International. According to the organization’s website, the goal of the campaign is to ensure that “every girl has at least one new dress.”
For more information, visit dressagirlsfbayarea.com or contact Suzanne Beck at 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com.