When Taylor Morrison’s moved its Bay Area division into new offices in San Ramon, which came fully furnished, the home builder and developer donated surplus furniture, artwork and office accessories to Shepherd’s Gate, a Livermore-based nonprofit that provides services to women and children who are victims of addiction, homelessness, and abuse.
A break in the rain allowed hikers to enjoy the trails at Del Valle Park, a Kestrel hunts by hovering the ground waiting for the opportunity to strike. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)
