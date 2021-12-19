Shepherd’s Gate, a nonprofit program for homeless women and children, received the “ultimate gift” for 2021 from the Pleasanton Chapter of the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL).
Created in 2010 by the national YMSL organization, the Ultimate Gift Program encourages local chapters to adopt a project “that has the potential to make a transformational difference in their community.”
In November, members of the Pleasanton YMSL, including more than 150 mothers and their high school-aged sons, contributed nearly 500 volunteer-hours to renovate the three-acre campus for a homeless shelter operated by Shepherd’s Gate in Livermore, including painting the gate, staining the fence, mulching and restoring a vegetable garden.
“We are filled with gratitude and appreciation for this amazing blessing,” said Jill Gandara, Shepherd’s Gate facility and partnership manager. “The kindness, hard work and generosity from the YMSL can be felt every time our women and children walk through our Livermore campus. Every area touched in this beautification project reflects [their] compassion and heart to serve our community.”
Mother and son members of the nonprofit YMSL volunteer to serve their local communities during their son’s four years of high school.