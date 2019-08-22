The Altamont Landfill & Resource Recovery Facility Open Space Advisory Committee posted an agenda for its August 23 meeting that will include an update on the status of SB 767 concerning the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area, Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area, and possible action regarding the legislation; and a discussion of the project “Prioritizing Land Conservation in Eastern Alameda County,” to establish priority lists and fund allocations consistent with the terms of the Settlement Agreement.
This meeting, open to the public, takes place from 12:30-2 p.m. at 200 Civic Plaza, Dublin, in the Regional Room.
Additionally, the Alameda County Resource Conservation District Transportation Wildlife Corridors Project will be addressed by Katherine Boxer.
To learn more, visit acgov.org, or call Liz McElligott, Alameda County Planning Department, (510) 670-6120.