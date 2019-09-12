The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) invites Livermore community members to serve on the Parcel Tax Citizens' Oversight Committee. Applications for five open positions are available on the LVJUSD website, and should be received by Friday, September 27, 2019. Applicants should be representatives of one of the following sectors of our community: 1) member of the parent community; 2) member of the financial or legal professional community; or 3) active in a business organization representing the business community located in the District.
Committee members serve a two-year term. The committee usually meets in the evening at the LVJUSD District Office, during the months of January through May, on dates agreed on by the committee. In addition, the committee prepares an annual report that it presents to the Board of Education by the end of June.