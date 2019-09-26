The article in the Sept. 19 edition of The Independent about the risks of concussion correctly pointed out that a young athlete suspected of sustaining a concussion should be removed from the playing field and not allowed to return until a concussion is ruled out or has completely healed.
This caution is important for people of all ages, said Shelby McGinnis, a Stanford ValleyCare physical therapist who spoke about concussions at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. A second concussion on top of an unhealed first concussion is extremely dangerous for anyone, she said.