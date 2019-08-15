Eric Swalwell, U.S. Representative to the 15th Congressional District, will be the featured speaker at the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Wine Country Luncheon on Thursday, August 22. All are welcome to attend; tickets are $55 for Livermore Valley Chamber members, and $65 for non-members. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at Concannon Vineyard, 4590 Tesla Road.
“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Congressman Swalwell to speak to our members and guests,” said Chamber CEO Dawn Argula. “He’s been working within the vortex of politics, policy-making, and events at the national level. We look forward to hearing how these play into the local, regional and statewide economy, and how best to prepare for impacts, good and bad, to our businesses and community.”
The Wine Country Luncheons are held at venues throughout Livermore Valley, and address issues affecting business people and residents. The series wraps up on September 26 with the annual #LivValBiz Awards at Wente Vineyards, featuring former Assemblymember Catharine Baker as the keynote speaker.
To learn more or make reservations, visit www.livermorechamber.org, or call 925-447-1606.