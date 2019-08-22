On August 12-13, the Pleasanton Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit conducted a decoy operation targeting the sales of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes to persons under 21 years of age.
Currently, Pleasanton has approximately 29 businesses selling these products. Plain-clothed officers accompanied underage decoys during each of the 29 site visits. Four businesses sold to the underage decoy and were issued citations.
While visiting each establishment officers also inspected the premises to ensure they followed mandatory posting of signs regarding the prohibition of tobacco sales to underage persons, and confirmed each business had a valid tobacco license.
The Pleasanton Police Department recognizes the increase in popularity of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes with youth nationwide, and will continue to proactively address the illegal sales and purchase of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes through similar sting operations. In partnership with the Pleasanton Unified School District, the PPD is committed to the health and safety of the youth in the community, and will include efforts to increase awareness about the harmfulness of vaping.