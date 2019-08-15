The Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals presented by BASF gathers together more than 3,500 hot rods, street rods, customs, muscle cars and trucks for a three-day celebration at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on August 23-25.
Highlights include BASF America’s Most Beautiful Street Rod award, Goodguys AutoCross racing, and Spectre Performance All-American Sunday. Event attendees can enjoy food booths, musical entertainment, a kids’ zone, and a midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Add to that three buildings of indoor commercial vendors with the chance to interact directly with manufacturers, and a giant used car parts swap meet and car corral.
The longest running national event on the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association schedule, the Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals presented by BASF is Goodguys’ crown jewel event. General Admission tickets (ages 13+) are $25; kids (ages 7-12) are $10; and kids (ages 6 & under) are free. Parking is $10. Friday and Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Alameda County Fairgrounds are located at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton. For tickets or more information, visit www.good-guys.com.