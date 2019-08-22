On Sunday, August 25, all are invited to “Go Outside and Play” at Hagemann Ranch from 1-4 p.m.
The free event will offer water games, vintage toys, games, face painting by the Hispanic Heritage Center, and Center Stage East Bay will be performing three times throughout the afternoon.
Attendees can take ranch tours on a hayride, which will run all afternoon.
Alan Frank will be signing his new book, Depot, a history of Livermore and its railroad depot.
Hagemann Ranch is located at 455 Olivina Ave., Livermore.