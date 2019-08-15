On August 1, New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), builders of fast jet drones for cargo, military and other uses, completed the competitively selected F³ Tech pre-accelerator – winning a $3,000 mini-grant from the program.
NFA’s autonomous vertical takeoff and landing jet drone technology combines the best features of a helicopter and a jet airplane. It can deliver same-day parcels (such as perishable pharmaceuticals and vaccines), deliver supplies to the troops, and track smugglers far out at sea — all twice as fast as conventional drone technology.
“The grant will help us get our jet drone prototype in the air, and show government and commercial customers what fast drone technology can do for them,” said NFA CEO Bill Bruner.
Over the next few months, NFA will demonstrate the F3-funded prototype for potential customers around the country. Opportunities to see the prototype fly will be announced as information becomes available.
NFA is supported by i-GATE, operator of Switch Labs – a Livermore incubator for hard tech startups on a mission to change the world. I-GATE was founded by the City of Livermore, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories (California).
To learn more, visit www.nfaero.com, or contact info@nfaero.com.