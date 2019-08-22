On August 11, the Livermore Knights of Columbus had their annual family picnic at Monsignor Adams Field. The day started with a Knights’ family mass at St. Michael Church, followed by a traditional barbecue of burgers, hotdogs and salads at the field. Knights, families and friends enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship and camaraderie. Youths aged 9 to 14 later participated in the 2019 Youth Soccer Challenge.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization devoted to works of charity. They raise funds through various community events and donate the net proceeds to worthy causes, mostly in Livermore and the Tri-Valley region.