This year, National Voter Registration Day is on Sept. 24. Organizing for Action (OFA) East Bay Central is organizing three voter registration drives in the Tri-Valley: Dublin Target (7200 Amador Plaza Rd.), Livermore Walmart (2700 Las Positas Rd.) and Pleasanton Walmart (4501 Rosewood Dr.). Registrations take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All U.S. citizens aged 18 and older are encouraged to register to vote. Volunteers will have registration forms and reminders for the primary election happening on March 3, 2020.