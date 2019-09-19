This year, National Voter Registration Day is on Sept. 24. Organizing for Action (OFA) East Bay Central is organizing three voter registration drives in the Tri-Valley: Dublin Target (7200 Amador Plaza Rd.), Livermore Walmart (2700 Las Positas Rd.) and Pleasanton Walmart (4501 Rosewood Dr.). Registrations take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All U.S. citizens aged 18 and older are encouraged to register to vote. Volunteers will have registration forms and reminders for the primary election happening on March 3, 2020.

See nationalvoterregistrationday.org