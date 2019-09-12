The Pleasanton Unified School District's Executive Cabinet members and Board of Trustees are hosting the first community meeting of 2019-2020 on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Walnut Grove Elementary, 1999 Harvest Rd.
The meeting will feature a brief introduction to the District’s Executive Cabinet and Board of Trustees, as well as an update on Measure I1, the District’s general obligation bond approved by Pleasanton voters in November 2016, and other facilities projects. The District Leadership team will also engage in an informal Q&A session, and take time to connect personally with attendees.