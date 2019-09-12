The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore (RFL) grant application process is open, with applications due by December 9. The total amount anticipated to be available for grant awards this year is $50-60k. Given that, the “sweet spot” for grants for us is in the $3000 to $5000 range.
Founded in 1987, the RFL consists of members from The Rotary Club of Livermore and The Rotary Club of Livermore Valley. As a public charity, it provides support to create opportunities for young people, promote community service, and improve the quality of life for the benefit of all in the Livermore Valley.
From 1999 to 2019, the RFL awarded $1,233,328 in community grants. Additionally, the foundation awarded $44,000 for 10 community organization grants in 2019.
Thanks to contributions, fund-raisers, corporate sponsorships, bequests, and professionally-managed investments for long-term sustainability, the RFL will be able to continue to support organizations serving the community into the future.
Applications are available at www.rotarianfoundationlivermore.org. Livermore voters approved Measure G in June 2014, which provided for continued support of critical educational programs in the LVJUSD. Specific in the ballot language of the parcel tax measure is the formation of an independent citizens' oversight committee to perform annual reviews.
Applications may be emailed or turned in at the LVJUSD District Office, 685 East Jack London Blvd, Livermore, 94551 to the attention of Susan Kinder.
To learn more, visit www.livermoreschools.org, or contact Susan Kinder, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, at parceltax@lvjusd.org or (925) 606-3255.