Back to school often means getting back on track with diet, rest and exercise. All are invited to join San Ramon Regional Medical Center for a free evening filled with tips and seminars from local specialists.
A Back to School Health Fair will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the San Ramon Regional Medical Center, South Building, 7777 Norris Canyon Road.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., a registered dietitian and personal coach will answer questions on healthy eating and test attendees’ agility (wear comfortable clothes and athletic shoes) in the South Building - Sports Performance Institute.
At 6 p.m., there will be a seminar on concussions and sports with Lawrence Dickinson, M.D. At 7 p.m., there will be a seminar on treatment for overuse and repetitive motion injuries with David Jupina, M.D. Both take place in the South Building - South Conference Room.
To register, please call (833) 775-1575.