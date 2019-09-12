On Sept. 7, the Pleasanton Police Department responded to a call to investigate a suspicious circumstance in the Chardonnay and Touriga Drive area. At about 1:55 p.m., a black sedan travelling westbound on Chardonnay Dr. followed an 11-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle. The driver of the vehicle pulled next to the girl and said, “Hey, do you want to get into my car?” The girl turned onto Touriga Dr. and immediately contacted her father who notified the Pleasanton Police Department.
The vehicle was described as a black, late model, possible Toyota Camry or Jaguar with either a green or purple Clean Air Vehicle decal on the rear bumper. The suspect was described as an Indian male in his early 30s with an average build and a full black beard, wearing a black turban with a black long-sleeved shirt.
Officers are continuing to investigate this suspicious circumstance. They are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance cameras and seeking to identify possible witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.