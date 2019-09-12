The Haven Thrift Store, located at 116 N. L St., Livermore, is looking for volunteers to provide customer service throughout the week. Cashier positions are available on Thursday afternoons, Friday mornings and weekends. Donation sorters are needed Saturday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more than 40 years, Tri-Valley Haven has honored its mission of contributing to a healthier and safer community by remaining a loyal provider of safety-net services for the Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton area. The Haven’s ongoing work in the community is made possible through the help of dedicated volunteers. In order to continue providing food, shelter, and support for local neighbors in need, Tri-Valley Haven is seeking regular volunteers to support the Haven Thrift Store.
All store profits go directly toward supporting the Haven’s client programs, which include two shelters, a 24-hour crisis line, and sliding-scale counseling services.
For more information, contact fatima@trivalleyhaven.org or (925) 667-2711.