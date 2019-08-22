On August 17, the Pleasanton Ridge Dental Group gave Lionel Rubalcava a new smile on Smile Generation Serve Day.
Rubalcava was convicted in the 2002 shooting of Raymond Rodriguez in San Jose. The shooting was non-fatal, but resulted in Rodriguez becoming paralyzed. However, Rubalcava was exonerated this year because he had been misidentified by key witnesses and had received an inadequate legal defense.
After having served 16 years in prison, Rubalcava is taking steps to reintegrate himself into society, and received free dental care during Smile Generation Serve Day, an annual day of service and part of a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on dental care. Since its start in 2011, Smile Generation Serve Day has helped more than 15,000 people.
Rubalcava’s care was provided by the Pleasanton Ridge Dental Group, located at 6766 Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.