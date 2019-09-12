The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Livermore-Pleasanton-Dublin branch invites the public to a Kickoff Luncheon to celebrate 100 years of women’s voting rights. The program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, noon to 2 p.m., at the Lynnewood Methodist Church, 4444 Black Ave., Pleasanton.
Featured festivities include nine 7th grade girls who were supported by AAUW to attend the Camp Curie Tech Trek program at Stanford University this summer, and three young women graduates of Las Positas College, who are the scholarship winners of the 2019 AAUW (LPD) Foundation who share their exciting success stories (all three are presently attending four-year universities).
The program encourages visitors to celebrate 100 years of women’s voting rights with AAUW members, learn about branch committees and interest groups, and enjoy camaraderie with members and a light lunch of tea sandwiches and cookies.