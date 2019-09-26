Sipping with the Symphony returns on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., as part of Page Mill Winery’s Twilight Tastings, benefiting valley nonprofits.
Page Mill Winery will donate the $10 tasting fee and 10% of all sales to the Livermore Amador Symphony Guild. The evening music by the Symphony’s own Judy Eckart, violin 1; Jacqueline McBride, violin 2; Ursula Goldstein, viola; and Sandra Baker, cello.
The Livermore-Amador Symphony Guild provides financial support for valley-wide symphony programs. Through estate sales and other fundraising events, the Guild has contributed to scholarships for young musicians and supported educational programs.
Page Mill Winery is located at 1960 S. Livermore Ave. To learn more about the LAS Guild, visit livermoreamadorsymphony.org.