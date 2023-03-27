Sherri Souza, a longtime Livermore resident and real estate agent, has been named interim executive officer and president by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC).
“I am so pleased to have Sherri on the chamber team,” said Jody Amos, president of Amos Productions and chair of the chamber board of directors, who made the announcement last week. “She brings a breadth of experience to her position and her reputation is an important asset as we enhance the value of service to our members and strengthen the economic health of the community.”