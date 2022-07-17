The Livermore Public Library will offer four space-based STEM programs this summer to prepare younger students for the upcoming school year.
The free, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics programs take place on Thursdays and are targeted for first- through fifth-grade students, but older students may also attend. Students will learn about the solar system through interactive projects and experiments.
The programs include building and launching a rocket on July 28, learning about meteors on Aug. 4, planetary rover vehicles on Aug. 11, and space stations on Aug. 18. Each hour-long program at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will begin at 7 p.m. The library will provide all materials.
To register, visit any Livermore library information desk or call 925-373-5505.