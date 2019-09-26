The Dublin Partners in Education (DPIE) will celebrate their annual Speakeasy Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., Dublin. The evening will feature a hosted bar, seated dinner, silent and live auctions, and a DJ for dancing.
The Speakeasy Gala is DPIE’s most significant and visible fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit programs for all students in the Dublin Unified School District.
The DPIE is a non-profit education foundation that supports the district’s 12 school sites. Its goal is to unite the community and local businesses to bridge the funding gap that exists in public education.
Tickets, $85, are available at www.dpie.org.