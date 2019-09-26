Steins will be raised in salute to autumn at St. Bart’s Oktoberfest, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m., at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Livermore.
Gemütlichkeit will prevail as the Queen of Hearts Combo (Kate Snyder, vocals, and Dan Stewart, guitar) play covers from the ‘70s and ‘80s, while draft beer from local breweries is poured in the church’s courtyard garden. Sausage sandwich plates and soft pretzel snacks will be available for purchase and local craftspeople will be offering their wares.
The Oktoberfest is inspired by St. Bart’s Beer Tasting & Sudsy Supper, which is traditionally presented in March and is now in its 6th year, according to Laning Thompson and Michael Mendenhall, Oktoberfest co-chairs. Among the brews to be offered are Shadow Puppet’s Shadowweizen hefeweizen or Kentucky Uncommon amber ale, and Eight Bridges’ darker brews such as O’Beardsley’s Stout.
Admission is free; beer, snacks and dinner will be available for purchase.
Everyone is welcome! Proceeds from the event will benefit the work of the church, which is located at 678 Enos Way in Livermore.