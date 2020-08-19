St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore will distribute milk, eggs, potatoes and fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The food will be handed out in the church’s parking lot at 458 Maple St. Drivers need only to pop their trunks, without getting out of their cars, and volunteers will place the boxes of food inside.
“Local food pantries are doing a good job with canned and dry goods for people in need,” said Tina Gregory, communications coordinator at St. Michael. “But we get calls to the church often asking for fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and eggs. We aim to fill the food gap with healthy choices.”
In addition to milk and eggs, the church plans to distribute fresh zucchini, carrots, lettuce, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, apples, citrus, rice and beans purchased with $1,200 in donations from Contreras Market,
Grocery Outlet, Fertile Ground Works, Paxti’s Pizza and Noah’s Bagels. Parishioners also donated oranges and tangerines to round out the food kits.
St. Michael expects to continue the drive-through distributions the first and third Saturdays of every month. Volunteers are also making porch deliveries to seniors and those who are sick or homebound.
For information about St. Michael’s Free Grocery Drive Through, go to www.Stmichaellivermore.com or call (925) 447-1585