The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is offering a free Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich to anyone who donates blood during September.
SBC said heavy blood use at its partner hospitals over the Labor Day weekend created an urgent need for donations, especially for O positive and O negative blood.
“The pandemic has been a challenging time to collect blood, but it hasn’t slowed down the demand for blood products,” said SBC spokesperson Ross Coyle. “It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the community to please consider donating this week.”
SBC operates blood donation centers in Campbell, Menlo Park, and Mountain View, and periodically holds mobile blood drives throughout the area.
Appointments can be scheduled online at stanfordbloodcenter.org or call 888-723-7831 for same-day appointments. SBC said donors should be in good health with no cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms. A photo ID will be required at the time of donation.