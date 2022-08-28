The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) will be accepting blood donations at the Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare clinic in Livermore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
“In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice,” said Elisa Manzanares, SBC account manager. “That’s why we are asking our community members to step up and come out to the Tri-Valley Livermore blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients in need.”