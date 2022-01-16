Due to the current COVID-19 surge, Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is seeing a significant increase in cancellations — both on an individual basis, as donors are falling ill, and on a blood drive basis, as companies are restricting their visitor onsite policies.
As a result, SBC is currently facing an emergency need for all blood types and offering incentives to bring in more donors.
To encourage blood donations, anyone who gives blood will be entered to win a two-night stay at a Ritz-Carlton resort. In addition, from Jan. 13 to 17, donors will also have the opportunity to win digital gift cards.
“With many of our regular donors out sick right now, we are asking for anyone who is healthy and eligible to please make an appointment as soon as possible,” wrote Harpreet Sandhu, SBC executive director. “Across the nation, the blood supply is at dangerously low supply levels, and that situation is impacting us here in the Bay Area as well. Currently, SBC has only a few days of blood on hand. At the same time, demand at the hospitals has increased, and shows no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks.”
New donors who are unsure of their eligibility to give blood can call 888-723-7831 or visit stanfordbloodcenter.org/eligibility or sbcdonor.org. For information on incentives, visit bit.ly/3IqQYG7.