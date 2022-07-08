The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) last week said it faces an immediate need for all blood types, especially O negative, during the summer months and is asking Bay Area residents to donate to help local patients.
“Summer is always a difficult time to collect blood donations,” said Donor Services Director Renee Gipson. “We typically see a decline in donors this time of year, which can impact patient care. Before heading out for summer activities or that family vacation, we’re urging the community to please consider making an appointment to donate to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.”
SBC, an independent, community blood center that supplies blood products and testing services to multiple Bay Area hospitals, operates donation centers seven days a week in Campbell, Menlo Park, and Mountain View. SBC will also hold mobile blood drives at the Rose Pavilion, 4255 Rosewood Dr., in Pleasanton, on Friday, July 15; at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, in Dublin, on Monday, July 18; and the Sanford Health Care – Valley Care basketball court, 1119 E. Stanley Boulevard, in Livermore, on Friday, July 29.
To schedule a donation at any SBC site or mobile blood drive, visit stanfordbloodcenter.org or call 888-723-7831. Blood donors will receive a Grateful for Life tie-dyed t-shirt now through July 31.