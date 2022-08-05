The Tri-Valley Stargazers Club and Alex Collins, a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, will host a program on star clusters, nebulae, and constellations at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The program is free, and the Stargazers Club will provide telescopes. Participants should bring flashlights and meet at the Arroyo Road staging area of the park. For more information, call 510-544-3146.
