City of Pleasanton Public Library (Bldg Front)
Photo courtesy of the City of Pleasanton

The popular interactive performer Sterling the Bubblesmith arrives at the Pleasanton Library on Saturday, July 1 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the front lawn. The free event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The program will take place rain or shine and will move to the library’s large meeting room if needed. Appropriate for all ages.  