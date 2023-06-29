The popular interactive performer Sterling the Bubblesmith arrives at the Pleasanton Library on Saturday, July 1 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on the front lawn. The free event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The program will take place rain or shine and will move to the library’s large meeting room if needed. Appropriate for all ages.
These young fair enthusiasts enjoyed the high-flying carnival rides last weekend at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. The popular annual event brings a traditional lineup of summertime fun, rides and live music. See additional photos and…
