Nominations for the 2023 Livermore Beautification Awards are Friday, Sept. 15. Honors are awarded for amazing front yards throughout the city. Nominations can be for resident’s own yards as well.
Submission forms can be picked up at the Livermore Public Library's Civic Center Branch. The form has a QR code you can scan to access the website or visit www.livermoreca.gov and follow the prompts under "How Do I..." then click on "City Commissions and Boards," and "Beautification Committee,” and finally, scroll down to "Beautification Awards."