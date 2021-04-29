Stoneridge Creek Senior Living Community in Pleasanton celebrated Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. The community hosted a resident event in one of the community’s gardens. More than 100 residents are involved in gardening at the community. This includes resident Audrey Lord-Hausman who planted celery and other vegetables. (Photo – Chelsea Wilson)
Officials from the Dublin Unified School District celebrated the completion of Dublin High School’s engineering and science building with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, April 15. The new building adds approximately 47,000 square feet of engineer…
Latest News
